Russia c.bank probably intervening to prop up sliding rouble - traders
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Best of Emmys
December 15, 2014

Russia c.bank probably intervening to prop up sliding rouble - traders

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank probably intervened to support the rouble on Monday after it fell to a record low of over 61 roubles per dollar, two traders said.

The rouble strengthened sharply around 1310 GMT, moving from over 61.20 roubles per dollar to below 60 roubles per dollar in a matter of seconds.

By 1320 GMT, the Russian currency was trading at 60.45 against the dollar, down almost 4 percent from Friday’s close. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

