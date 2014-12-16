FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Russia has made 'constructive moves' on Ukraine in recent days
December 16, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says Russia has made 'constructive moves' on Ukraine in recent days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that Russia had made constructive moves towards possibly reducing tensions in Ukraine.

“Let me say that Russia has made constructive moves in the last days,” Kerry told reporters in London.

“There are some indications that whether it is line of control negotiations, or calm that is in place in a number of places, the withdrawal of certain people ... there are signs of constructive choices. That can only be helpful.”

Asked about the collapse of the Russian rouble, Kerry said: “There are a lot of combined factors, but the sanctions were clearly intended to invite President Putin to make a different set of choices.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

