FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouble decline to continue for two years -Russian ex-minister
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Rouble decline to continue for two years -Russian ex-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble, which has fallen almost 30 percent against the dollar this year, will continue to decline over the next two years, Interfax news agency quoted former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin as saying on Saturday.

The rouble has sunk during an economic downturn, made worse by a fall in global oil prices and sanctions imposed by the West over the crisis in Ukraine.

“In the next two years, it (the rouble) will be weakening, meaning it will continue to decline a little. This will be happening slowly,” Kudrin, a long-time ally of President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Analysts have predicted that the currency will be volatile since the central bank decided this month to let the rouble float freely.

Kudrin said in a commentary published on Friday that it would take years of economic growth to woo foreign investors back to Russia and restore trust in the rouble. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.