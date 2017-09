MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble extended heavy losses on the Moscow Exchange on Monday and crossed the 60 roubles per dollar mark for the first time.

The rouble hit a low of 60.49 to the dollar. By 1254 GMT it was at 60.27 against the dollar, down around 3.6 percent from Friday’s close. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)