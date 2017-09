MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slid more than 2 percent on Monday, hitting a new 2015 low of 72.3 versus the dollar as the oil prices fell.

By 0952 GMT, the rouble was down 2.2 percent at 72.2 to the dollar and down 2.4 percent at 79.4 to the euro . (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)