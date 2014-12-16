Russian cenbank says economy must adapt to new conditions - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the weakening of the rouble was a signal for the economy to adapt to new conditions, TASS news agency reported.

Nabiullina was quoted as telling Rossiya-24 state television in an interview that the central bank’s overnight decision to raise rates was aimed at curbing the negative effect of rouble weakness and said Russian companies were able to repay their foreign debts. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)