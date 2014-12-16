FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank governor says rouble weakness due to external factors
December 16, 2014

Russian cenbank governor says rouble weakness due to external factors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the rouble’s weakness was driven by external factors such as falling oil prices and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

In an interview with Rossiya-24 television, she also said the weakening of the rouble was a signal for the economy to adapt to new conditions.

The central bank increased its key lending rate to 17 percent overnight in a move to curb the rouble’s fall. After rising briefly, the rouble fell again to hit a new all-time low against the dollar. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

