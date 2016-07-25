FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russian FinMin may resume forex sales in Aug -Ifax cites official
July 25, 2016 / 10:15 AM / in a year

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russian FinMin may resume forex sales in Aug -Ifax cites official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to clarify the ministry does not rule out increasing domestic borrowing rather than placing Eurobonds following correction by TASS)

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Ministry may resume sales of foreign exchange from the country’s Reserve Fund in August to help bridge the fiscal gap, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Monday.

The current rate of the rouble corresponds to the balance of payments and the oil price, RIA news agency quoted the official as saying.

Oreshkin also said the ministry did not rule out borrowing more on the domestic market instead of selling Eurobonds. Russia has raised $1.75 billion via Eurobonds of a planned $3 billion of external borrowing in 2016. (writing by Denis Pinchuk and Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

