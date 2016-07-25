FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian FinMin may resume forex sales in Aug -Ifax cites official
July 25, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Russian FinMin may resume forex sales in Aug -Ifax cites official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Ministry may resume sales of foreign exchange from the country's reserve fund in August to help bridge the fiscal gap, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Monday.

The current rate of the rouble corresponds to the balance of payments and the oil price, RIA news agency quoted the official as saying.

Oreshkin also said the ministry does not rule out placing more Eurobonds this year and is ready to raise more debt on the domestic market if there is demand for Russia's OFZ bonds, TASS reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
