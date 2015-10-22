FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says rouble rate stabilised
October 22, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says rouble rate stabilised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the rouble rate has stabilised despite continuing oil price fluctuations.

“We should be paying attention to the national currency, the central bank is doing that ... quite confidently,” Putin said at a meeting with foreign dignitaries in Sochi, southern Russia.

“The national currency is subject to certain market fluctuations related to the oil price but, still, it has already stabilised,” Putin said. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Christian Lowe)

