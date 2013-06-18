FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia welcomes weaker rouble if market-driven - Siluanov
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

Russia welcomes weaker rouble if market-driven - Siluanov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters on Tuesday he would welcome a weakening of the rouble’s exchange rate as long as it is market driven, saying it would boost the economy’s export competitiveness and budget revenues.

He described a new mechanism by which the Finance Ministry will manage windfall oil revenues, to be introduced in August, as neutral for the market. But, he added, some rouble weakness would offer a welcome antidote to a slowing economy.

“The Finance Ministry would accept a certain weakening of the rouble’s exchange rate, but only as long as it is driven by the market and not by administrative methods,” Siluanov said in comments emailed to Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.