FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Finance Minister Siluanov says expects rouble to firm soon - RIA
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 7, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Russian Finance Minister Siluanov says expects rouble to firm soon - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that he expected the rouble to start firming soon, the RIA news agency reported.

The rouble slid over 3 percent in early trade on Friday, weakening beyond 48 roubles per dollar for the first time, but has trimmed losses since.

Siluanov said he considers the rouble’s slump to be driven by speculative moves by market players. He added that the central bank has enough foreign exchange reserves to react swiftly to support the rouble.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.