Russian Finance Minister hopes rouble volatility to cease by year-end
November 10, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russian Finance Minister hopes rouble volatility to cease by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday he hoped the rouble’s volatility would cease by the end of the year, adding that the currency was clearly undervalued and would strengthen in future.

Siluanov also said Russia would only tap foreign debt markets again after the rouble stabilises. The Russian currency gained on Monday, but remains down 27 percent against the dollar this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)

