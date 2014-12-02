FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian finance minister Siluanov suggests rouble undervalued
December 2, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russian finance minister Siluanov suggests rouble undervalued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the rouble’s current exchange rate corresponded to an oil price of $60 per barrel, suggesting the currency was undervalued.

Siluanov also told journalists that the rouble could find equilibrium next year at below 45 roubles per dollar, if prices for oil were at $80 per barrel and the central bank kept on conducting its foreign exchange repurchasing operations.

On Tuesday, the rouble traded some 2.8 percent lower on the day against the dollar at 52.70, while Brent oil fell below $72 a barrel. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

