GRAPHIC-As rouble slides, pressure builds for steep interest rate hikes

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian companies’ scramble to swap roubles for dollars has pushed up the cost of such forward swap contracts, building pressure on authorities to boost official interest rates to stabilise the currency market.

As availability of dollars and euros on Russian markets dries up, three-month forward rate agreements (FRAs) that allow traders to lock in existing market interest rates for six months jumped to 12 percent on Friday -- up 2 percentage points from the start of the week, the following graphic shows:

link.reuters.com/zaj23w

That shows rouble deposit rates starting three months from now for a six-month period will rise to 12 percent -- some four percentage points above the Russian central bank’s current official lending rate of 8 percent. Official rates have been hiked by 250 basis points already this year even as economic growth grinds to a halt.

Due partly to the falling rouble, Russian annual inflation jumped to 8 percent in September - leaving inflation-adjusted official interest rates at zero.

Similarly, one-year dollar-rouble cross-currency swaps are now at 8.80 percent, a quarter-point jump on the day and 80 basis points higher than the start of this week, according to this graphic:

link.reuters.com/gej23w

Cross currency swaps are derivatives used by companies to hedge future exchange rate risk, and would in this case involve the future exchange of roubles for payments in dollars. The rise in the swap rate is a sign that holders of hard currency are demanding a greater premium from dollar-buying counterparties.

More simply, this indicates a greater demand for dollars.

“The moves in the FRA and cross-currency markets have been dramatic this week, the cost of dollars is very high,” said Kieran Curtis, a bond fund manager at Standard Life Investments.

He added: “I’d say the market definitely wants a rate hike.”

The central bank said on Friday it had lowered the band by another 15 kopecks the previous day, implying further heavy intervention. Analysts at Alfa Bank reckon the central bank has spent around $6 billion supporting the rouble in the past week, and estimate $2 billion sold on Friday alone.

Apart from the worldwide strength of the dollar, additional pressure in Moscow has come from companies shut out of global bond markets by sanctions and who need to buy hard currency on domestic money markets to stay funded.

While the central bank has been sticking to its guns in gradually moving the currency’s trading band weaker after completing a set volume of intervention, many reckon it would be better off with a large one-off rise in interest rates.

“There has been a significant increase in rate tightening expectations,” said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS.

He said that this would not resolve the issue of the dollar shortage at Russian companies but by raising the rouble’s carry - or yield premium versus other currencies - it would make it costly for speculators to borrow roubles to sell ‘short’.

The bank’s next meeting is on Oct. 31 but analysts note that during the Crimea crisis in March it called an extraordinary session to raise rates and could well do so again. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)