Russian rouble trims losses, central bank not seen intervening - traders

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble trimmed some of its heavy losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday, and two traders told Reuters the central bank was not seen intervening in the market.

At 1300 GMT, the rouble was down around 12 percent against the dollar at 73.10 after trading as much as 20 percent down on the day.

The traders, both from Western banks, said trading was extremely volatile and that small trading volumes were able to cause significant moves in the rouble exchange rate.