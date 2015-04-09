BRIEF-Rusagro plans to pay 2014 dividend of 130.03 roubles/share

April 9 (Reuters) - Rusagro says:

Recommendation of board is to pay dividends for 2014, with a total pay out 5,063,256,112.61 Russian roubles.

Given the company has already paid interim dividends for the first half of 2014, with a total pay-out 2,000,029,236.96 Russian roubles, the distributed amount is 3,063,226,875.65 RUR (or $55,360,055.44).

Given the company owns 2,212,648 of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend distribution, the dividend will be 130.03 roubles or $2.35 (gross) per ordinary share or 26.01 roubles or $0.47 (gross) per GDR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: