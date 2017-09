MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - The price guidance for Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro’s secondary share sale is $15.0-15.5 per global depositary receipt, two sources close to the placement said on Wednesday.

The books will close at 1500 UK time on Wednesday, the sources said. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)