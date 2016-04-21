FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rusagro launches secondary share offering to raise $250 mln
April 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Russia's Rusagro launches secondary share offering to raise $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro launched on Thursday a secondary share offering aiming to raise $250 million to fund expansion.

The company said Vadim Moshkovich, its controlling beneficial shareholder, planned to participate in the offering and purchase up to around $100 million of global depositary receipts.

A financial market source said the bookbuilding will be completed on April 27 with pricing on April 28. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Popova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

