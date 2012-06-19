FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Eximbank to help finance RUSAL $850 mln project
June 19, 2012

China Eximbank to help finance RUSAL $850 mln project

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s RUSAL , the world’s biggest aluminium producer, said on Tuesday the Export-Import Bank of China would help it finance its up to $850 million greenfield project in Eastern Siberia.

“The agreement between RUSAL and China Eximbank foresees the possibility of joint cooperation on financing of RUSAL project for construction of a new anode factory in the Irkutsk Region,” RUSAL said in a statement.

The plant will supply RUSAL’s aluminium smelters in Eastern Siberia which are able to meet China’s growing demand for aluminium, RUSAL said.

Anodes are used in electrolysis process to produce aluminium. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

