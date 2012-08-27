FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RUSAL's co-owner SUAL opposes alu capacities shutdown
#Basic Materials
August 27, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

RUSAL's co-owner SUAL opposes alu capacities shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - SUAL Partners, a co-owner of Russia’s RUSAL, the world’s largest aluminium producer, said on Monday it opposed RUSAL’s plan to shutdown some aluminium capacities.

RUSAL would cut capacity 3 percent by the year-end and was taking a charge on its investment in Africa, as it grapples with weak prices and rising power costs, the company said earlier on Monday.

SUAL’s representatives in RUSAL’s board voted against this capacity cut programme last week, SUAL said in a statement on Monday.

RUSAL, which produces 9 percent of the world’s primary aluminium, has been hurt by persistently weak prices for the metal used in drink cans, car parts, planes and iPads. Slack demand and overproduction have pushed prices near two-year lows.

SUAL Partners owns 15.8 percent shares stake in RUSAL, which is controlled by Russia’s businessman Oleg Deripaska. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
