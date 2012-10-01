FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warnig to replace Cheung as RUSAL board chairman
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 1, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Warnig to replace Cheung as RUSAL board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Matthias Warnig, a former East German Secret agent turned investment banker who has known Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 1990s, has been appointed chairman of Russia’s RUSAL, replacing Barry Cheung, who resigned.

Cheung, the chairman of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, will remain on the board as an independent director, RUSAL, the world’s largest aluminium company, said in a statement.

“Mr. Cheung confirmed that he has no disagreements with the board, nor are there any matters relating to his resignation as the chairman of the Board that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company,” RUSAL said in a statement. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.