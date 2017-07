Russia's Rusal says global aluminium deficit to widen in 2018

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal expects a global deficit of aluminium to widen to between 1.7 million tonnes and 1.8 million tonnes in 2018 from 1.3 million tonnes in 2017, Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin said on Wednesday.

Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminium producer, expects global aluminium prices to remain around their current level and to be above $1,900 per tonne in 2017, Mukhamedshin told reporters in Moscow. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)