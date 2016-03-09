FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rusal says in talks with Western, Russian banks to raise loans
March 9, 2016 / 10:12 AM / a year ago

Russia's Rusal says in talks with Western, Russian banks to raise loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal is in talks with Western and Russian banks to raise loans, Oleg Mukhamedshin, the firm’s deputy chief executive, said on Wednesday.

These loans, if secured, will be used to finance some of Rusal’s debt repayments due in 2016, Mukhamedshin told a conference call, organised for journalists after publication of Rusal’s 2015 financial results.

Rusal should repay $1 billion of its debt in total in 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)

