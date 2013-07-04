FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rushydro Q1 earnings flat after revaluation charge
July 4, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

Rushydro Q1 earnings flat after revaluation charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer Rushydro said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit was flat year-on-year 10.7 billion roubles ($323 million), weighed down by the depreciation of its investment in Interrao energy group.

The company said in a statement that it had to account for a 3.5 billion rouble non-cash loss following a drop in Interrao’s share price. Earnings, adjusted for non-cash items, rose 32.4 percent to 14.6 billion roubles on revenue of 88.4 billion roubles, an increase of about 4 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 33.1725 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Megan Davies)

