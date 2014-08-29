FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rushydro says H1 earnings almost double y/y
August 29, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rushydro says H1 earnings almost double y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer Rushydro said on Friday its first-half year net profit almost doubled, year-on-year, to 21.3 billion roubles ($577 million) thanks to a reduction in impairment charges.

Total revenue rose 4.4 percent to 170.9 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 5.9 percent to 41.4 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

1 US dollar = 36.9340 Russian rouble Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt

