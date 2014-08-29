Russia's Rushydro says H1 earnings almost double y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer Rushydro said on Friday its first-half year net profit almost doubled, year-on-year, to 21.3 billion roubles ($577 million) thanks to a reduction in impairment charges.

Total revenue rose 4.4 percent to 170.9 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 5.9 percent to 41.4 billion roubles, it said in a statement.