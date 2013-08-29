FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
August 29, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

Rushydro H1 earnings hit by InterRao slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer Rushydro returned to a first-half net profit after a year-ago loss but its earnings were weighed down by the depreciation of its investment in energy group InterRao.

Rushydro, which owns around 5 percent of InterRao’s shares, said it earned around 11 billion roubles ($331 million) in January-June compared to a 436 million rouble net loss in the first half of 2012.

The company took a 6 billion rouble non-cash impairment charge following a drop in InterRao share price, it said in a statement. Excluding this item, the net profit was up 38 percent, year-on-year, at 23 billion roubles, above a 21 billion rouble average forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

