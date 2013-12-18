FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rushydro posts 15 bln rouble net profit for nine months
December 18, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Rushydro posts 15 bln rouble net profit for nine months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer Rushydro returned to a nine-month net profit after a year-ago loss although its results were held back by depreciation of its investment in InterRao and of its own assets.

Rushydro said the net profit totalled 14.8 billion roubles ($449 million) compared with a year-ago loss of 1.9 billion roubles. The figure includes a total of around 14 billion roubles in non-cash charges, it said in a statement. ($1 = 32.9685 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

