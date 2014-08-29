FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosseti posts H1 net profit after year-ago loss
August 29, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosseti posts H1 net profit after year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian power distribution grid company Rosseti said on Friday it made 31.5 billion roubles ($854 million) in first-half net profit, compared to a 2.1 billion rouble loss a year ago, due to smaller losses from impairment of investments.

The company, also known as Russian Grids, posted an 8.6 percent rise in revenue to 379.5 billion roubles, driven by higher revenues from electricity transmission services following a tariff increase from July 1, 2013. (1 US dollar = 36.8870 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)

