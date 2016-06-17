FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russneft says may sell up to 10 pct in Moscow IPO -Interfax
June 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Russneft says may sell up to 10 pct in Moscow IPO -Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Russneft is considering an initial pubic offering to sell up to 10 percent of the mid-sized oil producer, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing company boss Mikhail Gutseriyev.

That is smaller than a sale of 25 and 49 percent of the company flagged by the company earlier this month.

Gutseriyev, who is the majority owner in Russneft, said that the IPO on the Moscow Stock Exchange would be conducted by a Russian bank.

Russneft’s total debt stood at around $2.5 billion at the end of 2015 including a $2 billion loan from VTB, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Gutseriyev was quoted as saying by Interfax that the company’s net debt stood at $1.275 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

