Russia's Sberbank, VTB, Otkritie, BCS, Aton among Russneft IPO arrangers - sources

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian state banks Sberbank and VTB, as well as the country's largest private lender FC Otkritie along with brokerages BCS and Aton are among those who will arrange the initial public offering (IPO) of Russneft, two financial market sources said.

Russneft, a Russian mid-sized oil producer, plans to hold an IPO on the Moscow Exchange in November, aiming to raise $500 million for 10 percent of its shares, a source close to the deal told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)