7 months ago
Russia's Rosatom submits bid for South African nuclear project - TASS
January 24, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 7 months ago

Russia's Rosatom submits bid for South African nuclear project - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has submitted a bid for a nuclear power project in South Africa, TASS news agency cited the company's General Director Alexei Likhachev as saying on Tuesday.

Rosatom had been considered the leading candidate for a tender to build 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity in South Africa by 2030, but South African nuclear state agency Necsa said last year it was no longer "the frontrunner". (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Jack Stubbs)

