Russia's Sakhalin-2 sees flat oil output in 2012
October 5, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Sakhalin-2 sees flat oil output in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Pacific Sakhalin-2 project, in which Shell owns a 27.5 percent stake, expects no change to its oil production this year, a spokesman for the operator said on Friday, refuting media reports of a possible decline.

“This year, we will produce oil in the same amount as it was last year,” Sakhalin Energy spokesman Ivan Chernyakhovsky said.

Earlier on Friday, Interfax news agency reported that Sakhalin Energy’s oil production is set to decline 11.1 percent comparing to 2011, citing an Energy Ministry report.

It said Sakhalin-2 was expected to produce 6.5 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate (130,000 barrels per day) from offshore deposits.

A spokeswoman for Energy Ministry declined immediate comment.

Last month, Russia, the world’s top crude producer, reached a post-Soviet monthly high in oil production of 10.41 million barrels per day thanks in part to projects such as Sakhalin-2, which work under production-sharing agreements struck in the 1990s.

Russia’s Gazprom owns just over 50 percent of Sakhalin-2, which is also Russia’s only liquefied natural gas producer. Mitsui owns 12.5 percent and Mitsubishi 10 percent.

