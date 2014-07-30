FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Bank of Moscow says business not suffering from sanctions
July 30, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Bank of Moscow says business not suffering from sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Bank of Moscow is not suffering from a new round of Western sanctions and the bank is not planning to borrow on foreign markets, the bank said on Wednesday.

The United States imposed sanctions on more Russian banks on Tuesday, targeting the country’s second-largest lender VTB , its subsidiary the Bank of Moscow, and the Russian Agriculture Bank.

The European Union also announced measures limiting access to capital for Russian banks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Alexander Winning)

