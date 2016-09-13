FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia adds salt to list of banned Western, Ukrainian imports
September 13, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Russia adds salt to list of banned Western, Ukrainian imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russia has expanded its ban on Western and Ukrainian food imports, adding salt to the list, according to a government decree published on Tuesday.

The ban will become effective on Nov. 1 and apply to both white and industrial salt, the government said.

Russia imposed an embargo on imports of many foodstuff including meat, fish, fruit and vegetables from the European Union and other countries which joined EU sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis in August 2014.

Russian officials previously said they did not plan to add any more products to the list. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

