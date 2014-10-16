Russia challenges European Council sanctions -Financial Times

Oct 16 (Reuters) - State-owned Russian oil company Rosneft and Arkady Rotenberg, judo partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have launched legal challenges against sanctions imposed by the EU’s European Council over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

Rosneft filed a case in the European Court of Justice’s General Court on Oct. 9 against restrictions that bar Russia’s energy companies and state banks from raising capital in European capital markets, the FT reported.

Rotenberg, whose assets in Italy were frozen last month and who was slapped with a EU visa ban in July, appealed against the ban on Oct. 10 in the same court, the paper said.

The appeal against the sanctions, filed by Rosneft on behalf of the company and other unidentified parties, also affects state-owned companies such as Sberbank Rossi OAO, VTB Bank OAO, VEB, Gazprombank, Rosselkhozbank, Gazprom Neft OAO and AK Transneft OAO, the paper reported.

Spokespersons for Rotenberg, the EU and the Russian companies affected could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Earlier this month, Rosneft issued a tender seeking the services of UK-certified lawyers in its fight against Ukraine-related Western sanctions.

The challenges follow verdicts by EU courts that have annulled bans imposed on Syrian and Iranian companies. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)