Russian minister says sanctions hit hard-to-recover oil output - Interfax

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoy said on Wednesday that Western sanctions have already had an impact on the production of hard-to-recover oil, seen as a next key source of oil output in the country, Interfax news agency reported.

“Sanctions ... have already had an impact on production of hard-to-recover reserves. As a rule, our oilmen use foreign technologies and try to adapt them to our conditions,” Donskoy was quoted as saying on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt)