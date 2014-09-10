FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister says sanctions hit hard-to-recover oil output - Interfax
#Market News
September 10, 2014

Russian minister says sanctions hit hard-to-recover oil output - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoy said on Wednesday that Western sanctions have already had an impact on the production of hard-to-recover oil, seen as a next key source of oil output in the country, Interfax news agency reported.

“Sanctions ... have already had an impact on production of hard-to-recover reserves. As a rule, our oilmen use foreign technologies and try to adapt them to our conditions,” Donskoy was quoted as saying on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt)

