FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visa says latest US sanctions aren't affecting Russia operations
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Visa says latest US sanctions aren't affecting Russia operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - International credit and debit card company Visa Inc said on Wednesday that a new wave of U.S. economic sanctions is not affecting its work in Russia and does not force it to stop serving Russian clients.

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed targeted sanctions on Russian banks including VTB, its subsidiary Bank of Moscow and Russian Agricultural Bank.

“The new package of U.S. economic sanctions is not influencing the operations of Visa in Russia and does not force Visa to halt or block operations of financial institutions who have fallen under the sanctions,” Visa said in a statement.

“We are continuing to process transactions in a normal way.”

Earlier this year, Visa and its competitor MasterCard stopped serving clients of several Russian banks targeted by Western sanctions, prompting Moscow to tighten rules for foreign card companies operating in Russia. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.