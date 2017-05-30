FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-No contradictions between Riyadh and Moscow on oil market, Saudi prince tells Putin
May 30, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 3 months ago

RPT-No contradictions between Riyadh and Moscow on oil market, Saudi prince tells Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Powerful Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Russia and Saudi Arabia had no contradictions on the oil market.

Putin told the prince that energy agreements between the two countries had high importance and Moscow and Riyadh developed their relations successfully to stabilize the energy market and the oil prices. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Denis Pinchuk)

