FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Russia's Sberbank doing everything possible to support Agrokor - CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's Sberbank doing everything possible to support Agrokor - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is doing everything possible to support Croatia's Agrokor, to which it is a major lender, Sberbank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.

Gref added to reporters in Moscow that Sberbank did not want to manage a retailer in Eastern Europe.

Agrokor, the biggest Croatian private company and also the biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, has faced pressure from investors and the Zagreb government to clear up its debts. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.