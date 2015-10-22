FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank has created 100 pct provisions for Transaero debt - CFO
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 22, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank has created 100 pct provisions for Transaero debt - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, has created 100 percent loan-loss provisions for its loans to Transaero and any negative impact from the airline’s problems would be minimal, Sberbank’s chief financial officer told Reuters.

“We have quite limited exposure to Transaero so it would be a minimal negative impact if any, and provisions created are in the amount of 100 percent anyway,” Alexander Morozov said in an interview after Sberbank’s investor day in London. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.