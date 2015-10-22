Russia's Sberbank has created 100 pct provisions for Transaero debt - CFO

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, has created 100 percent loan-loss provisions for its loans to Transaero and any negative impact from the airline’s problems would be minimal, Sberbank’s chief financial officer told Reuters.

“We have quite limited exposure to Transaero so it would be a minimal negative impact if any, and provisions created are in the amount of 100 percent anyway,” Alexander Morozov said in an interview after Sberbank’s investor day in London. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)