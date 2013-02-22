Sberbank sees market borrowing for 2013 similar to 2012

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank expects its total borrowing programme to be around the same this year as in 2012 and could include Eurobonds in Turkish liras, roubles and dollars, a senior executive at the bank said on Friday.

“Maybe one will be a subordinated bond in dollars similar in size to the one we did in November,” Chief Financial Officer Anton Karamzin told journalists. The bank expects to borrow a smaller amount overall in dollars in 2013 than it did last year.

In 2012 it raised around $4.7 billion in dollar-denominated debt, Karamzin said.

Sberbank hired banks to arrange meetings with investors to test market interest towards possible Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, a banking source told Reuters this week. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)