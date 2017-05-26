FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Russia's Sberbank plans 50 bln rouble sub bonds – Ifx cites CFO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 3 months ago

Russia's Sberbank plans 50 bln rouble sub bonds – Ifx cites CFO

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank plans to sell 50 billion roubles ($880.75 million) of subordinated bonds to the public, Interfax news agency cited Sberbank's Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov as saying on Friday.

Issuing the subordinated bonds, which Morozov said could happen soon, would boost Sberbank's capital.

"We are in the process of registering the issue. We will look at the market conditions, at the demand," Morozov said, adding that Sberbank would decide the exact amount of bonds to be issued at a later date. ($1 = 56.7700 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.