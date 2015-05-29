FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank says no plans to buy back stock
May 29, 2015 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank says no plans to buy back stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank has no plans to buy back its shares from the market in the years ahead, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer German Gref said on Friday.

“In the coming years we don’t plan a share buy-back. This operation is possible when there is a surplus of capital. For the time being we have the opposite problem, but in the long-term perspective I think this type of operation is possible,” Gref said in answer to a question from a shareholder at the bank’s annual general meeting. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)

