Russia's Sberbank says may consider capital boost plan
May 29, 2014

Russia's Sberbank says may consider capital boost plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank by assets, said it may consider a plan unveiled last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin to boost banks’ capital and lending, but only if it makes economic sense.

Putin promised at an investment forum on Friday the government would help systemically-important banks by allowing them to convert subordinated loans to shares. That would boost their capital positions and free them up to lend more in support of economic growth.

“If we have good economic sense to make a conversion without negatively affecting our shareholders, we may consider,” said Deputy Chairman of the board Alexander Morozov on a conference call. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
