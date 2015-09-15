Russia's Sberbank plans to issue sub bonds worth 18.5 bln roubles - CEO

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank plans to issue subordinated bonds worth 18.5 billion roubles ($277.3 million) to be bought by its pension fund, the bank’s Chief Executive German Gref told journalists on Tuesday.

The move will allow the bank to slightly increase its capital adequacy levels, by 8-9 basis points, and will also allow the bank’s pension fund to invest in quality assets, Gref said.

Gref also told journalists he did not see the bank increasing its credit portfolio by double-digits by year-end and that if the central bank continued cutting its key rate it would help the economy greatly.