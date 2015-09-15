FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank plans to issue sub bonds worth 18.5 bln roubles - CEO
September 15, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank plans to issue sub bonds worth 18.5 bln roubles - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank plans to issue subordinated bonds worth 18.5 billion roubles ($277.3 million) to be bought by its pension fund, the bank’s Chief Executive German Gref told journalists on Tuesday.

The move will allow the bank to slightly increase its capital adequacy levels, by 8-9 basis points, and will also allow the bank’s pension fund to invest in quality assets, Gref said.

Gref also told journalists he did not see the bank increasing its credit portfolio by double-digits by year-end and that if the central bank continued cutting its key rate it would help the economy greatly.

$1 = 66.7155 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning

