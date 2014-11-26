FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank does not plan "very generous" dividends for this year - CFO
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sberbank does not plan "very generous" dividends for this year - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top bank, does not plan “very generous” dividends on its 2014 results, its Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov told a conference call on Wednesday.

“(I) would not expect very generous dividends. We have to defend our capital position and take into account (market) volatility,” he said.

An economic slowdown, losses in Ukraine and a weaker rouble reduced third-quarter net profit by 24 percent year-on-year at Sberbank, as provisions for loan losses more than doubled. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush)

