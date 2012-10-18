FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank's 10-yr Eurobond yield seen at 5.5 pct-IFR
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 18, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank's 10-yr Eurobond yield seen at 5.5 pct-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, is guiding investors towards a yield of around 5.5 percent for its upcoming ten-year Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

Sberbank plans to use proceeds to improve its capital, IFR added. A source close to the deal said on Wednesday Sberbank plans to raise up to $2 billion from the deal.

The deal is being organised by HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank-CIB, with UBS acting as a co-organiser, sources have said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.