Sberbank mulls Eurobond in Singapore dollars - IFR

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, may tap Singapore dollar’s market for an Eurobond issue, following steps of its closest peer VTB, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russia’s No.2 lender VTB raised 400 million Singapore dollars ($316.2 million) via a three-year Eurobond, pricing the deal at a yield of 4 percent.

“Rival bankers said that the VTB deal was rushed to the market ahead of talk that Sberbank was ready to hit the markets soon,” IFR added.