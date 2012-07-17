FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank mulls Eurobond in Singapore dollars - IFR
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 17, 2012 / 7:52 AM / 5 years ago

Sberbank mulls Eurobond in Singapore dollars - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, may tap Singapore dollar’s market for an Eurobond issue, following steps of its closest peer VTB, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russia’s No.2 lender VTB raised 400 million Singapore dollars ($316.2 million) via a three-year Eurobond, pricing the deal at a yield of 4 percent.

“Rival bankers said that the VTB deal was rushed to the market ahead of talk that Sberbank was ready to hit the markets soon,” IFR added.

$1 = 1.2652 Singapore dollars Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.