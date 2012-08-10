FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank adds $300 mln to 5yr Eurobond-source
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 10, 2012 / 6:34 AM / 5 years ago

Sberbank adds $300 mln to 5yr Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, has added $300 million to its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, a trader who has seen details of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

He said the deal was priced at the initial yield guidance of 3.95 percent.

Sberbank was not immediately available for comment.

Russian borrowers have raised almost $30 billion since the start of the year, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.